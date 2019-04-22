Police open case into Friday bomb scare at NSC Olympiyskiy

Police on Saturday opened a criminal case into bomb threats at National Sports Complex Olympiyskiy Stadium a day earlier, Ukraine's National Police has said.

"On Friday, a man called on line 102. He said that he had seen on the Internet information that a terrorist attack would be committed during the unofficial debate of presidential candidates at Olympiyskiy Stadium," the Kyiv-based Ukrayinska Pravda ezine reported, citing National Police Spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo.

The case has been opened pursuant to Article 346 (threat or violence against a state or public figure) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.