13:23 17.04.2019

Media 1+1 Group files lawsuit against Poroshenko

Media 1+1 Group files lawsuit against Poroshenko

Television Radio Company Studio 1+1 LLC on Tuesday filed a criminal case in Kyiv's Pechersky district court against incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and Publishing House Media-DK LLC, to defend the business reputation and to demand retraction of incorrect information and compensation for moral damages as a result of spreading false information.

According to a post on the site of Television News Service (TSN), the media group is asking the court to rule statements by incumbent President Petro Poroshenko on his official Facebook page and during meeting with citizens, appearing as well on the Media-DK – on https://nv.ua/, are false and harm the business reputation of the claimant. The complaint calls for a retraction of the remarks within seven days of a ruling on the matter.

Media 1+1 Group also asks for moral damages in the amount of UAH 1 million, which the group said it would transfer to the Povernys Zhyvym (Back and Alive) foundation.

Tags: #1_1 #poroshenko #lawsuits #ukraine
