Facts

11:48 13.04.2019

Poroshenko calls possible attempts to stop Ukraine's entry into NATO, EU unconstitutional

2 min read
Poroshenko calls possible attempts to stop Ukraine's entry into NATO, EU unconstitutional

Possible attempts to stop Ukraine's entry into NATO and the EU would violate the Ukrainian constitution, considering that such membership is formalized by the fundamental law and is mandatory for all power branches, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told the press during his working visit to France.

"If this process stops, that would be unconstitutional, first and foremost because the Constitution proclaims the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. No one, not a single official has the right to violate the Constitution and stop this process," the presidential press service quoted Poroshenko as saying.

Poroshenko reaffirmed his commitment to the European choice of Ukraine.

"We have paid a high price for doing that. The sacrifices made by the Ukrainian people must not be wasted," he said.

According to Poroshenko, not just European leaders have fears about a possible alternation of the Ukrainian course.

"If Ukraine stops and considers the development of its European and Euro-Atlantic integration depending on what the Kremlin says or stalls this process for any reason, such as a referendum, I believe it would be a mistake," Poroshenko said.

"A referendum will be held after the EU opens its doors and Ukraine will be delegating some of its sovereign powers to the EU, just like any other country aspiring to be an EU member has done," he said.

Tags: #nato #eu #poroshenko #constitution
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:16 13.04.2019
Poroshenko and Macron agree in near future to again raise issue of Sushchenko's release

Poroshenko and Macron agree in near future to again raise issue of Sushchenko's release

13:10 13.04.2019
Leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France agree to ensure security at elections in Donbas until March 2020

Leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France agree to ensure security at elections in Donbas until March 2020

11:50 13.04.2019
Poroshenko plans to attend Sunday debate despite Zelensky's position

Poroshenko plans to attend Sunday debate despite Zelensky's position

17:01 12.04.2019
Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

15:23 12.04.2019
Neither Zelensky, nor Poroshenko have asked for meeting with Putin

Neither Zelensky, nor Poroshenko have asked for meeting with Putin

12:25 12.04.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Hordeyev from post of Kherson regional administration head, appoints acting head Dmytro Butriy

Poroshenko dismisses Hordeyev from post of Kherson regional administration head, appoints acting head Dmytro Butriy

11:48 12.04.2019
Poroshenko, chairman of German CDU discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea occupied by Russia

Poroshenko, chairman of German CDU discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea occupied by Russia

10:13 12.04.2019
Zelensky, Poroshenko discuss debates in phone call aired by 1+1 TV channel

Zelensky, Poroshenko discuss debates in phone call aired by 1+1 TV channel

15:33 11.04.2019
Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

11:58 11.04.2019
Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

Tymoshenko calls on Poroshenko and Zelensky not to discredit status of president in political struggle

Leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France agree to ensure security at elections in Donbas until March 2020

High-voltage cable of Ukrzaliznytsia ripped near Russian embassy in Kyiv, no one injured

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions in Donbas 14 times over past day, one soldier killed, two wounded – JFO HQ

LATEST

Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

SBU lifts ban on Austrian journalist Wehrschutz' entry to Ukraine

Ukraine's partners hope reforms started five years ago will continue, won't be halted - MEP Brok

Tymoshenko calls on Poroshenko and Zelensky not to discredit status of president in political struggle

Groysman: Russia's participation in institutions that uphold intl law unacceptable

High-voltage cable of Ukrzaliznytsia ripped near Russian embassy in Kyiv, no one injured

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions in Donbas 14 times over past day, one soldier killed, two wounded – JFO HQ

French President Macron meeting with Zelensky –

Kuchma sees Ukraine's future in parliamentary-presidential rule

Germany wants fair elections in Ukraine, will support Kyiv regardless of result

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD