17:17 30.03.2019

Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

Police in Ukraine have so far received 159 reports of election law violation on the "silence day," the eve of the presidential election, half of them involve illegal campaigning, First Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovy said on Saturday.

These numbered 79, and there were also eight reports of voter bribing, two of disruptive behavior, one of a physical threat, and 69 others, he said.

In all, 4,891 such reports have been registered since the campaign began. "These facts resulted in 250 criminal inquiries and 655 administrative protocols," Yarovy was quoted by the ministry's communications department as saying.

Police continue working amid tight security, he said. "National Police is providing security for 29,866 [election] commissions. Over 39,000 police officers will provide safety and order at polling stations proper and there will be 518 law enforcers at district electoral commissions," Yarovy said.

The Interior Ministry's task force is recording and verifying all cases reported to the 102 phone line or found in open data sources (mass media outlets, social-networking sites, and so on), he said.

