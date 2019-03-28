Facts

15:34 28.03.2019

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

2 min read
SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Director Roman Truba has said his agency will soon report on its criminal investigation into facts reported by investigative journalists at Bihus.info about involvement of law-enforcement agencies in covering up corruption in Ukraine defense industry, adding a number of journalists had been questioned during the probe.

"Immediately after the [investigative report] was aired, [the SBI] opened a criminal case on facts of corrupt activities in the law-enforcement system, and not only based on facts of possible corrupt actions of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), but other law-enforcement agencies – the State Fiscal Service, the SBU State Security Service, and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO)," Truba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"We are conducting investigative actions in terms of identifying and fixing the evidentiary base and giving an assessment of the actions of all law enforcement agencies. Currently, interrogations are being conducted. We have requested almost all the materials and studied the criminal proceedings being investigated by various law enforcement agencies," he said.

Truba said 10 SBI agents are working on the case.

"We called in journalists who conducted the investigation in for questioning. Some have already been questioned," he said.

Truba said he is aware of "all the challenges of this criminal proceeding."

"I am sure that in the near future we will report on the status and results of the investigation," he said.

As reported, in the final series of the Bihus.info investigation about corruption in the defense sector aired on the Nashi Groshi program on March 11 journalists said Ukraine's tax authorities, military prosecutor's office and NABU were aware of the presence of illegal schemes in the defense sector.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #sbi #truba #corruption
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:44 28.03.2019
SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

15:44 28.03.2019
SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

12:15 25.03.2019
Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

13:55 20.03.2019
Ukroboronprom's Lviv aircraft repair plant expands technological capabilities for restoring tactical fighters MiG-29

Ukroboronprom's Lviv aircraft repair plant expands technological capabilities for restoring tactical fighters MiG-29

15:01 19.03.2019
Ukroboronprom: concern not exporting weapons, military equipment to Russia since 2014, SIPRI estimates incorrect

Ukroboronprom: concern not exporting weapons, military equipment to Russia since 2014, SIPRI estimates incorrect

09:27 18.03.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

17:49 16.03.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

11:11 14.03.2019
Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

11:08 14.03.2019
Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

10:55 12.03.2019
Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

LATEST

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

Ukraine's EU representative Tochytskyi calls on EU partners to condemn illegal searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

Ukraine's PACE delegation demands end all attempts to restore Russian delegation's mandate due to further repressions in Crimea – Ariev

More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

ICRC sends over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Giving up Minsk process, Normandy format will let Putin avoid fulfilling commitments – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: Crimean issue will remain priority after presidential election

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD