SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Director Roman Truba has said his agency will soon report on its criminal investigation into facts reported by investigative journalists at Bihus.info about involvement of law-enforcement agencies in covering up corruption in Ukraine defense industry, adding a number of journalists had been questioned during the probe.

"Immediately after the [investigative report] was aired, [the SBI] opened a criminal case on facts of corrupt activities in the law-enforcement system, and not only based on facts of possible corrupt actions of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), but other law-enforcement agencies – the State Fiscal Service, the SBU State Security Service, and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO)," Truba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"We are conducting investigative actions in terms of identifying and fixing the evidentiary base and giving an assessment of the actions of all law enforcement agencies. Currently, interrogations are being conducted. We have requested almost all the materials and studied the criminal proceedings being investigated by various law enforcement agencies," he said.

Truba said 10 SBI agents are working on the case.

"We called in journalists who conducted the investigation in for questioning. Some have already been questioned," he said.

Truba said he is aware of "all the challenges of this criminal proceeding."

"I am sure that in the near future we will report on the status and results of the investigation," he said.

As reported, in the final series of the Bihus.info investigation about corruption in the defense sector aired on the Nashi Groshi program on March 11 journalists said Ukraine's tax authorities, military prosecutor's office and NABU were aware of the presence of illegal schemes in the defense sector.