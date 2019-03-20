Facts

15:25 20.03.2019

Ukraine takes 60 convicts from ORLO – Denisova

 Representatives of separate Russia-occupied districts of Luhansk region on Wednesday handed over 60 convicts to continue serving their sentences on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"Today, in the town of Shchastia, we took custody of 60 convicts, who are serving their sentences in penitentiary institutions in certain areas of Russia-occupied areas of Luhansk region. They will continue to serve their sentences on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government," Denisova said on Facebook.

The individuals were handed over in the area of the town of Shchastia, controlled by Ukraine, in the presence of officials from the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

In December 2018, the LPR handed over 42 prisoners who said they wanted to serve their terms on Ukrainian territory. Another 33 people were handed over on February 7.

