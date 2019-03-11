Facts

17:28 11.03.2019

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

1 min read
Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved and submitted to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) the proposals to impose individual sanctions on foreign observers who monitored last year's Russian presidential election in Russia-occupied Crimea.

"In particular, the NSDC is being offered to consider imposition of individual special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against physical persons – citizens of foreign states, who on March 18, 2018б took part, as so-called 'international observers' [of the presidential election], on the grounds of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol," the government said in an accompanying document.

This decision is designed to help protect Ukraine's violated interests and create the conditions for stopping propagandist activities by said individuals and the organizations that they represent, the document said.

