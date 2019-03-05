Facts

10:01 05.03.2019

Ukraine reports decrease in cases of measles – Health ministry

1 min read
Ukraine reports decrease in cases of measles – Health ministry

Some 2,524 people fell ill with measles in the 9th week of 2019, they include 1,230 adults and 1,312 children, according to the Center for Public Health under the Health Ministry of Ukraine, the ministry's press service said.

A 25-day-old baby died from measles in Khmelnytsky region during the reporting week, it said.

In total, the ministry said, 10 people, including three children, have already died of this disease this year. Since the outbreak of measles, 31 people have died of this disease.

"Between December 28, 2018 and March 1, 2019, some 26,544 people fell ill with measles in Ukraine: 11,797 adults and 14,747 children. The highest outbreak rates were in Lviv (4,021 people in total: 1,335 adults and 2,686 children), Vinnytsia (2,339: 1,014 adults and 1,325 children), Rivne (2,299: 808 adults and 1,491 children), Khmelnytsky (2,007: 1,073 adults and 934 children) regions, and the city of Kyiv (2,310 people: 1,293 adults and 1,017 children)," the ministry said.

Tags: #measles #ukraine #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:31 05.03.2019
Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

13:17 04.03.2019
Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

19:04 01.03.2019
Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

18:01 01.03.2019
Ukraine raises second loan of EUR 529 mln under World Bank guarantee – Finance Ministry

Ukraine raises second loan of EUR 529 mln under World Bank guarantee – Finance Ministry

10:06 01.03.2019
Next visit of EU mission to assess implementation of MFA programme scheduled for March 13-15 – Finance ministry

Next visit of EU mission to assess implementation of MFA programme scheduled for March 13-15 – Finance ministry

09:16 01.03.2019
Council of Europe calls on Kyiv to ensure electoral rights of IDPs

Council of Europe calls on Kyiv to ensure electoral rights of IDPs

17:30 28.02.2019
Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

16:01 28.02.2019
Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

10:04 28.02.2019
Almost 1.9 mln pensioners will get UAH 2,400 extra payment in March and April – Reva

Almost 1.9 mln pensioners will get UAH 2,400 extra payment in March and April – Reva

09:57 28.02.2019
Law banning Russian citizens from being observers at elections in Ukraine enters into force

Law banning Russian citizens from being observers at elections in Ukraine enters into force

AD

HOT NEWS

Journalists accuse Ukroboronprom head Bukin, ex-head of NSDC Hladkovsky of receiving 'kickbacks'

Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

NABU detains incumbent, former directors of Spetstechnoexport on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 mln

Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

G7, World Bank about Ukraine's Constitutional Court's decision on illicit enrichment: serious setback in fight against corruption

LATEST

Journalists accuse Ukroboronprom head Bukin, ex-head of NSDC Hladkovsky of receiving 'kickbacks'

Poroshenko spends over UAH 1.2 bln on philanthropy in five years, incl. UAH 550 mln on army – Oleh Medvedev

NABU detains incumbent, former directors of Spetstechnoexport on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 mln

Lawyers of captive Ukrainian sailors preparing paperwork for individual complaints to ECHR – Polozov

Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

G7, World Bank about Ukraine's Constitutional Court's decision on illicit enrichment: serious setback in fight against corruption

Poroshenko signs resignation decree on Oleh Hladkovsky from post of NSDC deputy secretary, chairman of interdepartmental commission on MTC, export control

EU extends sanctions to Yanukovych, his 11 cronies for a year, with one excluded from the list

Some $41 mln transferred from PrivatBank to accounts of Zelensky's Kvartal 95 Studio – MP Ariev

Pro-Russian forces making plans again to return Russian delegation to PACE – Ariev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD