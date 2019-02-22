Facts

16:11 22.02.2019

Yanukovych's lawyers appeal against treason verdict by Kyiv's Obolonsky court

2 min read
Yanukovych's lawyers appeal against treason verdict by Kyiv's Obolonsky court

 Aver Lex lawyers for Viktor Yanukovych have filed an appeal against the ruling by Kyiv's Obolonsky district court in the high treason case, sentencing the ex-president of Ukraine to 13 years in prison.

The appeal was lodged with Kyiv's court of appeals through the Obolonsky court on February 22, the press service of the lawyers' association told Interfax-Ukraine.

"From a legal point of view, the Obolonsky district court's verdict is absolutely illegal and unreasonable, because it is based on a falsified case. The court’s one-sided position in assessing evidence, numerous serious violations of criminal law provisions – all this is covered on over 190 pages of our appeal," lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk said.

What is more, he said, the appeal previously filed by lawyer of the Center for Free Secondary Legal Aid Yuriy Riabovol is illegitimate. "Viktor Yanukovych has officially expressed his position repeatedly that he does not need the services of any public lawyer, especially when his [the lawyer's] actions are coordinated with the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine," Serdyuk said.

An application has already been filed against Riabovol for committing a crime under Article 400-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (representation in court without authority), Serdyuk said. What is more, complaints were lodged with the Higher Qualification and Disciplinary Bar Commission of Ukraine for deprivation him of the right to work as a lawyer.

Tags: #yanukovych #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:42 18.02.2019
State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

11:18 18.02.2019
Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

16:36 15.02.2019
Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

15:54 15.02.2019
Judge Karakashian recuses himself from Mosiychuk vs. Suprun case, retires to chambers

Judge Karakashian recuses himself from Mosiychuk vs. Suprun case, retires to chambers

10:48 15.02.2019
Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

17:57 14.02.2019
Court overturns measures on Suprun case

Court overturns measures on Suprun case

13:33 12.02.2019
Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

18:18 11.02.2019
Savchenko-Ruban case to be heard at Chernihiv court

Savchenko-Ruban case to be heard at Chernihiv court

18:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

17:32 05.02.2019
Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

Russia-led militants mount seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions injuring three Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas over past day

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

LATEST

Successful tests, live-firing exercises of missile systems take place – Turchynov

Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

Russia-led militants mount seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions injuring three Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas over past day

People don't believe campaign can be fair - Kuchma on current presidential elections

Poroshenko to visit headquarters of LitPolUkrbrig in Lublin

One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

Facebook to tighten policy of placing election ads in Ukraine in mid-March

Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

Nord Stream 2 will diversify gas supplies to EU together with transit via Ukraine - Altmaier

INTERPOL issues red notice against businessman Hranovsky under request of Israel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD