21.02.2019

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko spoke of an "unprecedented militarization by Russia of the Black Sea region."

"Russia changes the strategic balance in the region and well beyond its borders. It turns Crimea into a launch pad for its missiles," Poroshenko said during debates at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"By February 2019, in the occupied Crimea Russia has deployed up to 32,500 military personnel, 88 artillery systems, 52 multiple launch rocket systems, 372 armored combat vehicles, 113 warplanes, 62 combat helicopters, as well as 6 combat ships and 6 submarine ships equipped with the Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles. One cannot exclude eventual deployment of nuclear weapons in the peninsula," Poroshenko said.

