State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

15:42 18.02.2019

The free state defender of Viktor Yanukovych, Yuriy Riabovol, has filed an appeal against the verdict of Obolonsky District Court in the case of treason against the ex-president of Ukraine.

"The verdict against the accused Yanukovych has been appealed by the defender of the Coordination Center for Legal Aid Provision, Yuriy Riabovol today, on February 18," Inna Svynarenko, a court spokeswoman, told Interfax-Ukraine.

