Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Eight candidates for the presidency of Ukraine have appealed to the police to ensure their protection, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said.

During the coordination meeting of the heads of law enforcement agencies on Monday, he noted that the police are paying particular attention to ensuring the protection of presidential candidates.

"Currently, eight candidates have turned to us with such a request," Avakov said.

The next presidential elections in Ukraine will be held on March 31. The Central Election Commission registered 44 candidates.