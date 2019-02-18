Facts

13:14 18.02.2019

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

1 min read
Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Eight candidates for the presidency of Ukraine have appealed to the police to ensure their protection, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said.

During the coordination meeting of the heads of law enforcement agencies on Monday, he noted that the police are paying particular attention to ensuring the protection of presidential candidates.

"Currently, eight candidates have turned to us with such a request," Avakov said.

The next presidential elections in Ukraine will be held on March 31. The Central Election Commission registered 44 candidates.

Tags: #elections #avakov
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

14:32 18.02.2019
SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

13:44 18.02.2019
Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

13:12 18.02.2019
Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

15:52 16.02.2019
Ukraine's election race top issue of Munich meetings – Klitschko

Ukraine's election race top issue of Munich meetings – Klitschko

17:44 15.02.2019
UAH 10 mln on average spent every day from Poroshenko's election fund — Hryniv

UAH 10 mln on average spent every day from Poroshenko's election fund — Hryniv

17:08 15.02.2019
Presidential candidate Poroshenko opens election HQ in Kyiv

Presidential candidate Poroshenko opens election HQ in Kyiv

16:51 14.02.2019
Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

18:04 13.02.2019
Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

09:51 13.02.2019
Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

17:58 11.02.2019
ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

LATEST

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

Attacks on religious buildings in Ukraine organized from occupied Donbas, coordinated with Russia's FSB – Hrytsak

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

Donbas situation far from settlement – Merkel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD