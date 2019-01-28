Facts

17:44 28.01.2019

Nord fishing vessel's captain Horbenko goes missing, his lawyer says

2 min read
Nord fishing vessel's captain Horbenko goes missing, his lawyer says

Captain of the Nord fishing vessel Voloydymyr Horbenko, a Ukrainian citizen, has disappeared, his lawyer Maksym Mohylnytsky has said. The Nord was detained by Ukraine's State Border agents in March 2018.

"Volodymyr Horbenko went missing. According to the relatives, last Saturday around noon, Volodymyr disappeared from home and no one has seen him since. The captain does not contact the family and the lawyers," the lawyer said on Facebook on Monday, noting there are grounds for concern.

"We are very worried," the lawyer said, adding that he does not exclude provocations by law-enforcement agencies or members of radical organizations. Mohylnytsky said he hoped the captain is alive and well.

As earlier reported, on March 25, 2018, Ukraine's State Border Service of Ukraine detained the Nord with 10 crew members on board.

Horbenko was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 332-1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (violation of the procedure for entry/exit into the occupied territory of Ukraine in order to harm the interests of the country). Later, he was served a notice of suspicion under Article.249 (illegal fishing).

The Kherson city court chose a measure of restraint in the form of personal recognizance. At the time of the pretrial investigation, Horbenko stayed with relatives in Melitopol, Zaporozhia region. On June 19, the Kherson city court refused to renew the obligation for Horbenko not to visit the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

On January 10, 2019, Kyiv's Obolonsky District Court postponed the preparatory meeting for Horbenko's trial until February 1, 2019.

Tags: #nord #captain #fishing
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russian fishing vessel Nord detained in Ukraine to be put up for auction

Russian fishing vessel Nord detained in Ukraine to be put up for auction

Denisova says Nord crew members refuse meeting with her

Crew of Nord seiner can return to Crimea through checkpoint - Prosecutor's Office of Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Denisova asks Poroshenko to consider exchanging Ukrainian fishermen of YaMK-0041 vessel for Nord sailors

Court to consider appeal against arrest of Nord vessel's captain on May 8

Two members of Nord crew manage to leave Ukraine with passports issued by Russian diplomats

Video of attempt by Russian diplomats to take Nord vessel crew out of Ukraine posted on Internet

Ukrainian court fines of Nord seiner crewmembers

LATEST

Poroshenko signs law on changing subordination of religious organizations

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Avakov hopes Rada can strengthen election legislation, responsibility for election-related infractions

Ukrainian FM confirms refusal to register Russian election observers

Voting for citizens abroad to be punished by prison term – Avakov at Interior Ministry's panel

Senior EU mission to visit Azov Sea region on 27 Jan – Feb 2

Vakarchuk says he is not going to run for president of Ukraine in 2019

Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

Group of tourists caught by avalanche in Zakarpattia region, one person dies

Reference to Roxelana's Russian origin removed from label near her tomb in Istanbul at Ukraine's request

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD