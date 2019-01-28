Facts

13:59 28.01.2019

Voting for citizens abroad to be punished by prison term – Avakov at Interior Ministry's panel

1 min read
Voting for citizens abroad to be punished by prison term – Avakov at Interior Ministry's panel

 Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has told law-enforcers to respond toughly to possible frauds during the presidential elections scheduled for March 31 related to absentee ballots cast in western Ukraine.

The following situation could be one of the potential dangers of falsifying election results: "Voting in the localities in small towns of western Ukraine instead of people who are now working abroad," Avakov said at a meeting of top law-enforcement officials on Monday in Kyiv.

"I draw attention of each of the policemen and border guards present, that the person who issued a bulletin to a relative or friend ... and we will have a certificate from the Border Guard Service that this person was [at a specified time] abroad, but there is a fake signature and a bulletin was issued - this is a criminal case, which can be proved in three seconds. This is immediately a prison term," the minister said.

Head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Petro Tsyhykal assured the minister that he would take control of this issue and take all measures to prevent this kind of crime.

Tags: #elections #avakov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Avakov hopes Rada can strengthen election legislation, responsibility for election-related infractions

Only five candidates for presidency in Ukraine open election funds – Voters Committee

Biletsky has no intention to participate in presidential elections, will lead National Corps to parliament

SBU exposes more than 300 accounts meant for pro-Russian advertising during presidential campaign in Ukraine

Poroshenko, Merkel in Davos discuss cybersecurity for Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections

IDPs, residents of occupied Donbas have opportunity to vote in presidential elections

Russian meddling in Ukrainian elections will not result in quick sanctions from the West – expert

Batkivschyna leader Tymoshenko promises to 'break old system' in Ukraine in first 100 days of her presidency

Boiko becomes 13th candidate for presidency of Ukraine

Police register more than 120 incidents connected to elections

LATEST

Poroshenko signs law on changing subordination of religious organizations

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Nord fishing vessel's captain Horbenko goes missing, his lawyer says

Ukrainian FM confirms refusal to register Russian election observers

Senior EU mission to visit Azov Sea region on 27 Jan – Feb 2

Vakarchuk says he is not going to run for president of Ukraine in 2019

Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

Group of tourists caught by avalanche in Zakarpattia region, one person dies

Reference to Roxelana's Russian origin removed from label near her tomb in Istanbul at Ukraine's request

Servicemen from 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv brigade will be trained under NATO standards

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD