Poroshenko to take part in World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 23-24

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on January 23-24 will make a working visit to Switzerland to participate in the annual World Economic Forum, his press service said.

"The head of state will take part in the session on the Strategic Outlook for Central and Eastern Europe and hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of international organizations, world leaders, and representatives of leading business circles of the world," the message says.

The president of Ukraine will also chair the second meeting of the National Investment Council, which will be held in Davos.