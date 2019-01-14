OSCE UAVs detect Russia-occupation military equipment in Donbas – JFO HQ

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have detected military equipment belonging to Russia-occupation forces banned by the Minsk agreements, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Not far from Sofiyivka, there were three self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122 mm), five tanks (three T-72 and two T-64), as well as one anti-tank gun (MT-12 Rapier, 100 mm). On January 11, south-west of Luhansk, near Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasny Luch), observers detected 22 multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122 mm), JFO HQ said, citing the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC said military equipment belonging to Russia-occupation forces that should be in permanent storage in areas of occupied Luhansk region is missing. The JCCC said the findings show disregard to commitments made in the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to withdraw heavy weapons from the contact line.