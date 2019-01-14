Facts

12:07 14.01.2019

OSCE UAVs detect Russia-occupation military equipment in Donbas – JFO HQ

1 min read
OSCE UAVs detect Russia-occupation military equipment in Donbas – JFO HQ

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have detected military equipment belonging to Russia-occupation forces banned by the Minsk agreements, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Not far from Sofiyivka, there were three self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122 mm), five tanks (three T-72 and two T-64), as well as one anti-tank gun (MT-12 Rapier, 100 mm). On January 11, south-west of Luhansk, near Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasny Luch), observers detected 22 multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122 mm), JFO HQ said, citing the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC said military equipment belonging to Russia-occupation forces that should be in permanent storage in areas of occupied Luhansk region is missing. The JCCC said the findings show disregard to commitments made in the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to withdraw heavy weapons from the contact line.

Tags: #osce #jfo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Two WIA amid 14 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Russia-led militants mount three attacks on Ukrainian army in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces violate truce five times – JFO HQ

New OSCE chairperson-in-office to visit Ukraine in two weeks — Klimkin

Russian-led forces mount eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, one Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Anti-assault defense unit stationed along Sea of Azov coast – JFO commander

More than 11,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Donbas – JFO commander

JFO forces kill 450 enemy fighters since April – Nayev

Russian-led forces mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours –JFO HQ

LATEST

Two-storey building belonging to monastery complex of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on fire

PGO request to strip MP Dubnevych of immunity from prosecution needs more evidence

Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

Moskalkova informs Denisova about cancellation of their meeting due to 'urgent unscheduled business trip'

Fire at Karpatnaftokhim extinguished, police starts investigation

Some 833 local civilians stepped on land mines in Donbas since Russia brought war to Ukraine – Ambassador to Austria

Ukraine, Turkey sign contract on purchase of assault drones Bayraktar TB2 for Ukrainian Army – Poroshenko

Russia-led militants violate cease-fire seven times in Donbas, two servicemen of Ukrainian Armed Forces wounded — JFO HQ

More than 800 Russian nationals denied entry in Ukraine by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine since end of martial law

Political prisoner Klykh's health deteriorating – Ombudswoman

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD