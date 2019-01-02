Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court on December 26, 2018, in part satisfied a complaint by a person, whose identity has not been reveled in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, against the actions of National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) employees regarding the issue of entering into the register information about administrative offences violated by top government officials.

The court refused to oblige the NABU employee, whose job it is to enter information about pretrial investigations into the register, to enter information regarding the Ukrainian president's alleged violation of Article 364 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, as noted "in the statement about committing a crime (under Article 214 of Ukraine's Criminal Code) No. 3246-zz from December 7, 2018, filed by PERSON1, received by NABU on December 12, 2018."

Judge Vitaliy Ukrayinets obliged the NABU official no later than 24 hours after receiving a copy of the decision to enter into the registry the information regarding Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and three other persons, who were noted in the same statement of December 7, about an alleged offence.