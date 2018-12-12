Facts

Court hearings into Hryb's case postponed until Dec 21 due to his poor health

Court hearings into the case of Ukrainian national Pavlo Hryb who is charged in Russia with terrorism facilitation that was scheduled for December 12 has had to be postponed until December 21, his father Ihor Hryb has said.

"December 12, 2018. The latest hearings at the North Caucasian district military court did not take place. Pavlo has got acute pain in his abdomen, vomiting, and fever. The ambulance was unable to render any assistance to him," Hryb wrote on his page on Facebook on December 12.

He said the hearings have been postponed until December 21.

On August 28, 2017, Ihor Hryb, a former officer of the Borders Guards Service of Ukraine, said that his 19-year-old son Pavlo had been kidnapped by Russia's special agents while he was visiting Belarus.

On September 7, it became known that Pavlo Hryb was being held in a pretrial detention center in Krasnodar, Russia.

In Russia, Hryb is accused of committing a crime that is described in Part 1 of Article 205.1 (facilitation of terrorist activities.)

The Hryb's case was transferred for hearing to the North Caucasian district military court, so he was sent by prisoner transport from Krasnodar to Rostov-on-Don.

On November 7, 2018, the North Caucasian district military court extended Hryb's arrest for six months until April 24, 2019.

