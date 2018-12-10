Operational reserve of Ukraine's Armed Forces more than 200,000, most ready to report for duty

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces has said its operational reserve is more than 200,000 with the overwhelming majority of reservists ready and willing to arrive at military units in the event of open aggression by the enemy.

"Today, the operational reserve of the first line is more than 200,000 people, of which the overwhelming majority, according to the results of sociological surveys, have expressed readiness to arrive in their military units in the event of open aggression by the enemy," Deputy Chief of the General Staff Artur Artemenko said on December 10 in Kyiv.

He noted the positive trend of members of the volunteer military to report to their military units, adding that reservists and military servicemen with combat experience have also been notified.

According to Artemenko, 15-day training sessions will be held at military training centers. In regions where martial law has been introduced, reservists and persons liable for military service will be called up for 10 days.