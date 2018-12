Sefcovic, Klimkin say trilateral format the most effective for gas talks

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin on Wednesday, Sefcovic said on Twitter.

"Appreciated Ukraine Naftogaz Ukraine's constructive involvement in the ongoing trilateral talks on the long-term transit of gas to Europe. This process is the most effective platform to seek a satisfactory solution; its continuation is vital," Sefcovic tweeted.