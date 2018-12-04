Facts

12:14 04.12.2018

Over 600 Russians denied entry to Ukraine under martial law - Ukraine's border guard head

2 min read
Over 600 Russians denied entry to Ukraine under martial law - Ukraine's border guard head

The Ukrainian border guard service has denied admittance to over 600 Russian citizens since the declaration of martial law, and the number of Russians wishing to visit Ukraine has fallen 66% over that period, Ukrainian State Border Service head Petro Tsyhykal has said.

"We have now denied admittance to over 600 Russian citizens. [...] The arrivals have dropped 66% over this period," Tsyhykal told the television channel UATV in an interview.

As to why female Russian citizens had been denied entry, he said there were a number of reasons, such as previous visits to Crimea, which Ukraine considers to have been annexed.

"A woman may be recruited and pose a threat. [...] There is such a notion as second-line control - we use a special questionnaire to conduct our interviews. If there is information regarding a woman or she cannot explain the purpose of her visit, we deny admittance. As a rule, only a handful [of female visitors] are rejected," Tsyhykal said.

In the past few days, Russia has denied admittance to Ukrainian citizens, even groups of 40 to 50 people, mostly men, without an explanation, he said.

On November 26, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed an executive order introducing martial law until 2 p.m. on December 26. The Verkhovna Rada endorsed the president's order on the same day. It was published in the parliamentary newspaper on November 28.

Martial law was declared in regions bordering Russia and Transdniestria (Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia) and the internal waters of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

Tags: #martial_law #border
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Martial law allows strict enforcement of laws – Lutsenko

Monopoly on violence must belong to state alone - Lutsenko

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

Ukraine restricts arrivals of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60 - State Border Service

Law on introduction of martial law, resolution on presidential elections published in e-version of Holos Ukrayiny

Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

Poroshenko authorizes introduction of martial law in Ukraine

Poroshenko promises to regulate issue of holding elections in merged territorial communities during martial law

President may announce mobilization amid martial law if necessary - Parubiy

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days

LATEST

One Ukrainian military killed, two more injured amid hostilities in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO

Russia, ORDLO at TCG reject Kyiv's offer to release hostages before Christmas holidays

Kyiv at TCG demands immediate release of 24 Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia without any conditions and swaps – Gerashchenko

SBU blocks cyber attack of Russian special services on Ukraine's judicial branch

Presidential elections in Ukraine to be held on March 31, if Russia's open aggression doesn't interfere – Poroshenko

Ukrainian ships near Kerch Strait carried out ordinary rotation voyage - Poroshenko

Presidential administration requests lists of Russian companies to be sanctioned — Lutsenko

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Donbas

Russia partially unblocks Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov

Russia-led occupation forces fire on Ukrainian positions 14 times, wounding two Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD