Ukraine expresses protest to Russia at IMO over Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait

The delegation of Ukraine has expressed its strong protest to the Russian Federation at the Maritime Safety Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in connection with the armed attack at the Ukrainian Navy ships in the Kerch Strait, and delegations of 34 IMO member states have supported the position of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United Kingdom has reported.

"On 3 December 2018 at the Maritime Safety Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) the delegation of Ukraine expressed its strong protest to the Russian Federation in connection with the armed attack and capture of the three Ukrainian Navy ships as well as capturing of members of their crews," the Ukrainian Embassy said on Monday.

Delegations of 34 IMO member states have supported the position of Ukraine and condemned yet another act of armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

According to the report, the Ukrainian side condemned the excessive stopping and inspection of commercial vessels, heading to Ukrainian ports, in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as well as the Ukraine-Russia bilateral agreements.