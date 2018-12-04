Facts

09:44 04.12.2018

Ukraine expresses protest to Russia at IMO over Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait

1 min read
Ukraine expresses protest to Russia at IMO over Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait

 The delegation of Ukraine has expressed its strong protest to the Russian Federation at the Maritime Safety Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in connection with the armed attack at the Ukrainian Navy ships in the Kerch Strait, and delegations of 34 IMO member states have supported the position of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United Kingdom has reported.

"On 3 December 2018 at the Maritime Safety Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) the delegation of Ukraine expressed its strong protest to the Russian Federation in connection with the armed attack and capture of the three Ukrainian Navy ships as well as capturing of members of their crews," the Ukrainian Embassy said on Monday.

Delegations of 34 IMO member states have supported the position of Ukraine and condemned yet another act of armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

According to the report, the Ukrainian side condemned the excessive stopping and inspection of commercial vessels, heading to Ukrainian ports, in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as well as the Ukraine-Russia bilateral agreements.

Tags: #azov_sea #ukraine #imo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

G7 foreign ministers express concern about Russian attack on Ukrainian ships, call on Moscow to release captured seamen

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian seamen before Dec 3

Two SBU officers captured on ships of Ukrainian Navy being transferred to Moscow – SBU

Ukraine deciding on mirror actions in response to Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait – SBU

Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

U.S. insists on return of Ukrainian ships captured by Russia – U.S. Dept of State

Ukraine to terminate about 40 agreements with Russia shortly - Klimkin

Groysman hopes Azov Sea situation to be discussed at G20 summit

UK expresses support for Ukraine - Klimkin after talk with Hunt

LATEST

One Ukrainian military killed, two more injured amid hostilities in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO

Russia, ORDLO at TCG reject Kyiv's offer to release hostages before Christmas holidays

Kyiv at TCG demands immediate release of 24 Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia without any conditions and swaps – Gerashchenko

SBU blocks cyber attack of Russian special services on Ukraine's judicial branch

Presidential elections in Ukraine to be held on March 31, if Russia's open aggression doesn't interfere – Poroshenko

Ukrainian ships near Kerch Strait carried out ordinary rotation voyage - Poroshenko

Presidential administration requests lists of Russian companies to be sanctioned — Lutsenko

Martial law allows strict enforcement of laws – Lutsenko

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Donbas

Monopoly on violence must belong to state alone - Lutsenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD