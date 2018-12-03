Ukrainians name combat actions in Donbas, corruption, low production level country's major problems

Combat actions in Donbas, corruption in government agencies, and a low production level are among the major problems of Ukraine, a poll conducted by Sociological Group Rating has revealed.

According to the result of a recent poll, when asked "which three problems from among the following are the most pressing for Ukraine," 57% of the people polled said it was combat actions in Donbas, 49% said it was corruption and 26% said it was too low a production level.

Among the other problems mentioned were price hikes (24%,) unemployment (22%,) incompetence of authorities (21%.)

The peopled polled also mentioned political instability (16%,) social protection of poor people (13%,) relations with Russia (11%,) and hryvnia's depreciation (11%) as problems for the nation.

At the same time, arrears of wages and pensions, environmental issues, troubled supplies of gas, electricity, and water were of concern only to 3% of the people polled for each option. Only 2% of the people polled said the land ownership rights were of a problem, as well as the status of the Russian language.

At the same time, when asked which problems were the most pressing ones for themselves, the people polled said it was price hikes (68%,) combat actions in Donbas (29%,) hryvnia's depreciation (27%,) unemployment (24%,) health care system (22%,) and social protection of poor people (20%.)

Only 1% of those polled said the status of the Russian language in Ukraine was of great concern to them.

At the same time, relations with Russia was a big personal issue for 4% of Ukrainians, and another 2% of the people polled were concerned about Russia's presence in Crimea.

The poll entitled "The Dynamics of Socio-Political Views in Ukraine" was conducted from September 28 to October 14, 2018, by Sociological Group Rating by order of the International Republican Institute (IRI.)

A total of 2,400 people aged 18 and above were polled across Ukraine in formal face-to-face interviews. The non-sampling error is no more than 2%.