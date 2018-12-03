Facts

15:56 03.12.2018

Ukrainians name combat actions in Donbas, corruption, low production level country's major problems

2 min read

Combat actions in Donbas, corruption in government agencies, and a low production level are among the major problems of Ukraine, a poll conducted by Sociological Group Rating has revealed.

According to the result of a recent poll, when asked "which three problems from among the following are the most pressing for Ukraine," 57% of the people polled said it was combat actions in Donbas, 49% said it was corruption and 26% said it was too low a production level.

Among the other problems mentioned were price hikes (24%,) unemployment (22%,) incompetence of authorities (21%.)

The peopled polled also mentioned political instability (16%,) social protection of poor people (13%,) relations with Russia (11%,) and hryvnia's depreciation (11%) as problems for the nation.

At the same time, arrears of wages and pensions, environmental issues, troubled supplies of gas, electricity, and water were of concern only to 3% of the people polled for each option. Only 2% of the people polled said the land ownership rights were of a problem, as well as the status of the Russian language.

At the same time, when asked which problems were the most pressing ones for themselves, the people polled said it was price hikes (68%,) combat actions in Donbas (29%,) hryvnia's depreciation (27%,) unemployment (24%,) health care system (22%,) and social protection of poor people (20%.)

Only 1% of those polled said the status of the Russian language in Ukraine was of great concern to them.

At the same time, relations with Russia was a big personal issue for 4% of Ukrainians, and another 2% of the people polled were concerned about Russia's presence in Crimea.

The poll entitled "The Dynamics of Socio-Political Views in Ukraine" was conducted from September 28 to October 14, 2018, by Sociological Group Rating by order of the International Republican Institute (IRI.)

A total of 2,400 people aged 18 and above were polled across Ukraine in formal face-to-face interviews. The non-sampling error is no more than 2%.

Tags: #poll #donbas #опрос
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Tymoshenko leading opinion polls as candidate for president, Poroshenko, Zelensky following

Number of people willing to have independent Orthodox Church growing in Ukraine — poll

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

Ukrainian soldier goes missing during Donbas fighting

ICRC sends some 380 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas – State Border Service

JFO HQ reports 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day

Peacekeeping mission in Donbas should involve significant number of women – Gerashchenko

Donbas people affected by war get EUR 15 mln aid from Pope

Turchynov says negotiations with 'Kremlin's puppets' in Donbas impossible

Ukraine preparing powerful new package of diverse sanctions, incl. for fake elections in Donbas – Turchynov

LATEST

Ukrsudprom expects new owner of Okean plant to upgrade shipyard capacity, attract orders

Funding of state program for defense industry development until 2022 should exceed UAH 1 bln

Poroshenko announces two bills protecting rights of disabled people

Ukraine different from Russia because it upholds human rights — Parubiy

Police conduct searches of eight buildings associated with UOC-MP in Zhytomyr region

Prisoner of war status provides 'special' model for releasing Ukrainian seamen – Denisova

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

Poroshenko sends Rada bill on local elections during martial law

Poroshenko tables to Rada bill on termination of friendship, cooperation and partnership agreement between Ukraine, Russia

Ukraine denies entry to 189 Russians traveling via Minsk airport over past week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD