Justice Ministry preparing application with ECHR regarding protection of Ukrainian sailors' rights captured by Russia

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is preparing an application with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for the protection of Ukrainian sailors captured by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Justice and European Court of Human Rights Commissioner Ivan Lishchyna has said.

"The Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice Commissioner for European Court of Human Rights is preparing a statement with the ECHR in accordance with Rules of 39th Court's Regulations on the protection of the rights of Ukrainian sailors captured by the Russian Federation yesterday," Lishchyna wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

However, he noted that the details of the application would be announced later.