Facts

14:45 23.11.2018

Target of UAH 17 bln for privatization in 2019 state budget is realistic

Ukraine's Finance Ministry believes that the target of UAH 17 billion of payments from privatization announced in the national budget for 2019 is realistic, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

"This figure of UAH 17 billion, which we have for the same facilities [that are subject to privatization], smoothly flowed from one year to another year. In 2019, our chances of getting it are quite high," she said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, Markarova recalled that the previously expected revenues of the national budget from privatization were replaced by borrowing.

"Every time we borrowed more than we planned to replace this amount, which was not received from privatization," she said.

