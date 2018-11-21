Facts

16:05 21.11.2018

Ukraine supports proposal to include Novichok-class chemicals into list of controlled ones

Ukraine has supported a proposal by the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands to include Novichok-class chemical substances into the list of controlled chemicals, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"Ukraine's delegation has condemned Russia's aggressive actions in using chemical weapons in the territory of the United Kingdom and covering up those who have used chemical weapons in Syria… Also, we have voiced our solidarity with a proposal by the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands to include Novichok-class chemical substances into the list of controlled chemicals," he wrote on Facebook on November 21, commenting on the results of the Fourth Review Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Also, Ukraine condemned Russia's aggressive actions in the area of nonproliferation of chemical weapons.

The deputy foreign minister said the Ukrainian delegation supported a decision of the 23rd session of the Conference on the mechanism of establishing those responsible for chemical attacks.

"We have called on the international community to continue pressure on Russia so that it would stop threatening the international security and violating international law by way of aggression against its neighboring nations, in particular, Ukraine," he said.

