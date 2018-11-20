Rada refuses to rename Dnipropetrovsk region to Sicheslavsk region

Parliamentarians have refused to submit to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine a request for obtaining a conclusion on draft law No. 8329 on amending Article 133 of the Constitution of Ukraine on renaming Dnipropetrovsk region to Sicheslavsk region.

The decision to submit the document to the Constitutional Court was supported by only 206 deputies with 226 minimum required votes, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Thus, the parliament refused to launch the constitutional process of renaming the region.