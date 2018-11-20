Facts

18:32 20.11.2018

Rada refuses to rename Dnipropetrovsk region to Sicheslavsk region

1 min read
Rada refuses to rename Dnipropetrovsk region to Sicheslavsk region

 Parliamentarians have refused to submit to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine a request for obtaining a conclusion on draft law No. 8329 on amending Article 133 of the Constitution of Ukraine on renaming Dnipropetrovsk region to Sicheslavsk region.

The decision to submit the document to the Constitutional Court was supported by only 206 deputies with 226 minimum required votes, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Thus, the parliament refused to launch the constitutional process of renaming the region.

Tags: #constitutional_court #dnipropetrovsk_region
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Constitutional Court decides not to launch proceedings to rule if farmland sale moratorium suits Constitution

Presidential bill on integration with EU, NATO directed to Ukrainian Constitutional Court

Rada sends draft constitutional amendments on Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO to Constitutional Court

Motion being prepared to Constitutional Court to postpone date for presidential election in Ukraine – MP Yemets

Constitutional court says presidential draft law on removing deputy immunity from 2020 is 'constitutional'

Constitutional Court recognizes constitutionality of bill on removal of parliamentary immunity

Ukraine's Constitutional Court declares 2012 law on all-Ukrainian referendum unconstitutional

Constitutional Court declares law on all-Ukrainian referendum unconstitutional

Constitutional Court declares Kivalov-Kolesnichenko language law unconstitutional – Svoboda party

Ex-judge of ECHR from Ukraine Stanyslav Shevchuk elected Constitutional Court head

LATEST

Rada submits changes to Constitutional Court on renaming Kirovohrad region into Kropyvnytsky region

U.S. offers two decommissioned frigates to Ukrainian Navy - Voronchenko

Poroshenko names Cherkasy region council chairman Oleksandr Velbivets Cherkasy region governor

Rada refuses to lift immunity from MP Berezkin

Boiko announces creation of Opposition Platform — For Life parliamentary group

New notices of suspicion could be sent to ex-acting fiscal service chief, other senior officials - PGO chief

Boiko, Loovochkin excluded from Opposition Bloc faction for betraying voters' interests — Vilkul

Ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his entourage suspected of laundering UAH 10.3 bln through SmartBank

Over 20 lawmakers receive housing refunds although own houses in Kyiv, probe under way - Lutsenko

Klimkin meets with Canadian defense minister, discusses cooperation in defense industry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD