Facts

10:35 04.09.2018

Poroshenko intends to address Verkhovna Rada in Sept

1 min read
Poroshenko intends to address Verkhovna Rada in Sept

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has informed the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the heads of parliamentary factions about his intention to address the deputies before the end of September.

"I plan to make my annual appeal in September. And we, with Andriy Volodymyrovych [Parliament Speaker Parubiy] will talk about the most acceptable date for this address," he said at a meeting with the faction leaders and Verkhovna Rada leaders on Monday evening.

Tags: #poroshenko #rada
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Parubiy opens ninth Rada session

President's draft of amendments to Constitution regarding Ukraine's aspirations to join EU, NATO published on Rada website

Poroshenko will meet with Rada faction heads on Sept 3

Rada profile committee preparing bill enabling Defense Ministry to be direct importer of weapons from U.S.

President registers project of constitutional changes on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration

Rada to start new session with series of European integration bills – Parubiy

Poroshenko standing next to Stoltenberg at visitation with McCain is parting message to Putin, Trump – ex-U.S. permanent rep to UN

You are true hero of America, you are true hero of Ukraine - President bidding farewell to U.S. Senator McCain

Poroshenko, Volker discuss situation in Ukraine's east, coordinate further steps for Donbas de-occupation

Poroshenko, U.S. senators discuss further steps to strengthen intl efforts for de-occupation of Crimea, Donbas

LATEST

Parubiy on Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine: This should not be reviewed

Klimkin again points to need for introducing biometric visa regime with Russia

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas

NBU to sell $100 mln in foreign currency on Tuesday

About one million Ukrainians leave the country every year

Klimkin says 'more steps' towards terminating agreements with Russia pending

Kyiv neither prolongs Ukraine-Russia friendship pact nor denunciates it

JFO HQ reports eight WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

14 countries show solidarity with Ukraine, participating in Rapid Trident 2018

Ukraine facing internal, external consequences following Zakharchenko death

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD