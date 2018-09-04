Poroshenko intends to address Verkhovna Rada in Sept

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has informed the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the heads of parliamentary factions about his intention to address the deputies before the end of September.

"I plan to make my annual appeal in September. And we, with Andriy Volodymyrovych [Parliament Speaker Parubiy] will talk about the most acceptable date for this address," he said at a meeting with the faction leaders and Verkhovna Rada leaders on Monday evening.