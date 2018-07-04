Ukrainians most worried about war in Donbas, level of life and economy - poll

Ukrainians are most of all worried about the war in eastern Ukraine, the level of life, the economic situation in the country and state security and least of all about the status of the Russian language and relations with the European Union, according to an all-Ukrainian public opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in May 2018.

According to a press release posted on the KIIS website, about 67% of respondents are concerned about the war in eastern Ukraine, 54% about the standard of living, the economic situation (42%) and the security of Ukraine (23%).

The status of the Russian language in Ukraine is a matter of concern for 2% of respondents, and 4% of respondents are worried about relations with the European Union. Such problems as relations between Ukrainian citizens of different nationalities, the revival of the Ukrainian nation, the annexation of Crimea concern 5-6% of citizens.

"Compared with 2016-2017, the concern of citizens about the war in eastern Ukraine, the level of life and the economic situation has slightly decreased, but still remains high. The political situation in Ukraine also began to worry a smaller part of citizens (from 15% in 2016 to 13% in 2017 and eventually 9% in 2018). At the same time, Ukrainians were more concerned about environmental problems (from 5-6% to 10%). In two years, there was also a slight increase in concern over relations between Ukrainian citizens of different nationalities (from 3.5% to 5%), the problems of the revival of the Ukrainian nation (from 4% to 6%) and the status of the Russian language in Ukraine (from 1% to 2%), but all these problems occupy the last places in the hierarchy of problems for the population of Ukraine," the press release reads.

An All-Ukrainian public opinion poll was conducted from May 18 to May 30, 2018. A total of 2,025 respondents aged over 18 living in 108 towns and villages in all regions of Ukraine (except Crimea) were interviewed. In Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the survey was conducted only in areas controlled by Ukraine.

The poll's margin of error (with a probability of 0.95 and with a design effect of 1.5) does not exceed 3.3% for figures close to 50%, 2.8% for figures close to 25%, 2% for figures close to 10%, and 1.4% for figures close to 5%.