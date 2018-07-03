All Ukrainians stranded at airport return home

All citizens of Ukraine who are "stuck" in Tunisia, Albania, Georgia and other countries because of the conflict between the tour operator Oasis and the airline Bravo, have returned to Ukraine, Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"We sincerely hoped that the market is deregulated and we will see the ideal mechanism when the business is working with the society. This did not happen. We were forced to intervene and provided return of our citizens from Tunisia, Albania and other countries to Ukraine," said the head of the Infrastructure Ministry.

According to him, the crisis is overcome and the problem is solved.

Omelyan noted that as a whole, about 1,500 Ukrainian tourists suffered because of the situation.

As earlier reported, for several days hundreds of Ukrainian tourists could not fly from Tunisia to Ukraine. Omelyan wrote on Facebook that the situation was due to the significant debt owed by the Oasis travel agent to Bravo airline.