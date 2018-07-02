Ukrainian president to visit Serbia on July 3

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will pay an official visit to Serbia on July 3 at the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state has reported.

Poroshenko is due to hold negotiations with Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, President of the National Assembly Maja Gojkovic and Serbian Patriarch Irinej.

The two presidents are also expected to attend the opening of the Ukrainian-Serbian business forum.

A number of bilateral documents are to be signed during the visit.