Gerashchenko reiterates readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for liberation of Sentsov and all other Ukrainians

Verkhovna Rada First Vice Speaker Iryna Gerashchenko has reiterated Kyiv's readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for the release of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov and other illegally detained Ukrainians.

"Our position is as follows: the immediate release of Oleh and all other prisoners. Therefore we are talking about the transfer of 23 Russians for the sake of the release of all," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Gerashchenko noted that all 23 Russians, whose lists the representatives of Ukraine have repeatedly transferred to the Russian Federation, have been convicted or accused under very serious articles - terrorism, murders, participation in the war, espionage.

"We are ready to give these scoundrels to their homeland in exchange for ours," she stressed.