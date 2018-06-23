Facts

11:58 23.06.2018

Gerashchenko reiterates readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for liberation of Sentsov and all other Ukrainians

1 min read
Gerashchenko reiterates readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for liberation of Sentsov and all other Ukrainians

Verkhovna Rada First Vice Speaker Iryna Gerashchenko has reiterated Kyiv's readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for the release of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov and other illegally detained Ukrainians.

"Our position is as follows: the immediate release of Oleh and all other prisoners. Therefore we are talking about the transfer of 23 Russians for the sake of the release of all," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Gerashchenko noted that all 23 Russians, whose lists the representatives of Ukraine have repeatedly transferred to the Russian Federation, have been convicted or accused under very serious articles - terrorism, murders, participation in the war, espionage.

"We are ready to give these scoundrels to their homeland in exchange for ours," she stressed.

Tags: #sentsov #gerashchenko #exchange #detained
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Sentsov doesn't want pardon or to submit petition to Putin

Sentsov says won't end hunger strike, asks to pass on 'big hello' to ECHR - lawyer

Sentsov is in infirmary, has problems with kidneys, heart

Denisova asks Justice Ministry to appeal to ECHR due to violation of Sentsov's rights

Ukraine expects Jagland's official address to Putin demanding release of Sentsov, other prisoners

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

MFA protests over Denisova's denial to Sentsov

Denisova says she will keep insisting on meeting Sentsov

Ukraine expresses gratitude to European Parliament for adoption of resolution on Russia regarding Sentsov

Ombudsman Denisova denied meeting with Sentsov in Siberia

LATEST

Kaskiv's brother and cousin involved in case of embezzlement of funds of State Investment Agency - NABU

Two Ukrainian military men injured in Donetsk direction on Saturday - Defense ministry

Balukh declares dry hunger strike, Foreign Ministry demands Ukrainian doctors be granted access to him

Ukraine adds Russian parties to blacklist

Hungary not to back Ukraine-NATO ties until fulfilment of Venice Commission recommendations on education law

OSCE mission observes over 7,400 ceasefire breaches in Donbas over past week

Court rules to carry out linguistic expertise of excerpts from Onyshchenko's book

Donbas hostilities cause 29 civilian deaths in 2018 - OSCE SMM

Note received from Russian Foreign Ministry allowing Moskalkova to visit 50 Russian citizens

OSCE SMM reports truck column carrying weapons from Russia to occupied areas of Donetsk – Ukrainian JCCC reps

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD