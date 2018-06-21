Facts

16:21 21.06.2018

Lithuania expects from NATO measures to strengthen its presence in Baltic countries – Linkevicius

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius believes that, in the context of security threats from Russia, NATO will expand support to the Baltic countries, including the deployment of joint air and naval components.

"Everything that is happening does not inspire confidence, and NATO must take measures and they will be, no doubt, accepted, but the situation is unstable and we are following it closely ... We have only ground forces, but we believe that in the future there should also be joint air and naval components. In addition, we believe that some temporary weapons deployment systems can be created. There are various options for the way this can be done," he said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Linkevicius also added that in the context of current events in Eastern Europe, the people of Lithuania have no reason to feel relaxed.

"Drills and military activity in the air and at sea, including our region," the minister explained.

In turn, the Ukrainian minister expressed belief that Ukraine's membership in NATO would strengthen the security of the eastern flank of the Alliance.

"The inclusion of Ukraine in the Alliance and in general into the eastern flank of NATO will gradually, but fully strengthen the security of not only the Alliance but ours as well," Klimkin said.

