Facts

15:01 15.06.2018

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

1 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has expressed gratitude to the Polish Sejm for supporting the draft resolution with an appeal to the Russian Federation to release Ukrainian political prisoners.

"I am sincerely grateful to the Sejm of the Republic of Poland for the adoption of the resolution calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners, including #FreeSentsov. With such partners as Poland, we are stronger and more solid in protecting the values and lives of innocent people #SaveOlegSentsov," the foreign minister wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Sejm at a meeting unanimously supported the draft resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia and called on the Russian Federation to release all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine.

Tags: #sentsov #klimkin #poland #russia #political_prisoners
