No problems between Ukraine, Poland that cannot be resolved through dialogue - Rozenko

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko has said that there is strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland and that all problem issues related to historical memory can be resolved through dialogue.

"Today we can confidently say that there is no alternative to strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland. There are no problem issues between our peoples that we would not be able to resolve and we should resolve them through dialogue in the spirit of friendship and good-neighborly relations," Rozenko said, speaking at the Memorial of Victims of Totalitarianism in Kharkiv on Saturday, June 9.

According to him, recently "the sprouts of negative emotions have been suppressed," the Ukrainian and Polish sides have shown openness to further constructive cooperation, in particular, in preserving places of memory and burial of victims of wars and political repression.

"Our common pathway should be Christian morality and the desire to live in peace and harmony, to build our relations on what unites us, rather than separates us," he said.

Rozenko stressed that the common enemy of Ukraine and Poland - the "Putin regime of Russia" - wants "us to never find an understanding in sensitive issues of our historical past."

"But I am convinced that it is too early for our enemies to open champagne, because unlike them, our nations know how to draw the right conclusions from history. The most important conclusion today is that unity is our strength," he added.