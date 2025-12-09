Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:05 09.12.2025

Orbán agrees with Erdoğan on extension of Russian gas supplies to Hungary – media

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán agreed during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday that Türkiye would continue facilitating supplies of Russian gas to Hungary, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

At a press conference following talks with Erdoğan in Istanbul, Orbán said the sides discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

He recalled that Hungary had recently reached an agreement with the United States under which U.S. sanctions on Russian gas and oil would not apply to Hungary, after which Russia guaranteed continued supplies.

"Today, an agreement was also reached with President Erdogan that the Turks will ensure the route for this," Orbán said.

The Hungarian prime minister added that this guarantee is a "serious matter" and may be necessary, given that 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas have already flowed to Hungary via Türkiye this year alone.

