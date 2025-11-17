Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:07 17.11.2025

Ukraine orders 100 Rafale jets from France - media

1 min read
Ukraine orders 100 Rafale jets from France - media

Ukraine has just placed a historic order for 100 Rafale aircraft to equip its army, French TF1-LCI reported, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately after the contract was signed.

TF1-LCI notes that French President Emmanuel Macron met Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning at the Villacoublay air base (Yvelines) before signing an arms deal that the Ukrainian president called "historic" to "strengthen" Ukraine’s combat aviation and air defense.

In particular, the manufacturers presented Zelenskyy with the French Rafale fighter and its weapons, the next-generation SAMP-T air defense system, and several drone systems. This will be followed by the signing of a "letter of intent," the exact content of which has not been disclosed.

According to the French presidency, the goal is to "put French experience in the arms industry at the service of Ukraine’s defense" and "enable it to acquire the systems necessary to respond to Russian aggression."

Tags: #rafale

MORE ABOUT

16:31 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

11:55 05.05.2018
Hnutove checkpoint shelled twice on Saturday, people evacuated to shelters

Hnutove checkpoint shelled twice on Saturday, people evacuated to shelters

HOT NEWS

Cabinet approves action plan to update supervisory boards, executive bodies of SOEs in energy sector

Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

Russia launches 130 strikes, 91 downed, 32 drones hit 15 sites

Russia kills 4, injures 16 in attacks during day - official

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

LATEST

Von der Leyen's letter to EU leaders suggests war in Ukraine will end in 2026 - media

Ukraine to expand professional roles for foreign volunteers in Armed Forces

Situation tense in Vovchansk sector as Russia expands Lyman bridgehead

Cabinet approves action plan to update supervisory boards, executive bodies of SOEs in energy sector

Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

Gas deliveries will start in Jan – Zelenskyy on agreements with Greece

Macron and Zelenskyy begin meeting in Paris

5 mln applications for winter support already submitted

Railway track damaged in Poland, PM Tusk does not rule out sabotage

SBU detains Konotop resident who planted transponders for Russian strikes

AD
AD