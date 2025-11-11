Russians trying to hold on in Kupiansk northern districts; AFU effectively dislodging occupiers – Trehubov

The Russians are trying to hold on to positions in the northern districts of the city of Kupiansk (Kharkiv region), and Ukrainian soldiers have been effectively trying to dislodge them out of there in recent days, despite the very complicated logistics in the city, Head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Task Force Viktor Trehubov said.

"Right now, the Russians in the northern districts of the city [of Kupiansk] are trying to hold on and hold their positions from Ukrainian counterattacks, while the Ukrainians have been quite effectively trying to dislodge them out of there in recent days," the spokesman said during a telethon broadcast on Tuesday.

Trehubov said it is very difficult to get to Kupiansk logistically for both Ukrainian units and the enemy. In addition, a huge number of drones are involved.

"Every attempt to get there at all is a separate, very big task with an asterisk, even if we are talking about an infantry group. If we are talking about some kind of transport – even more so... therefore, the main stress now falls on the shoulders of the assault infantry on both sides, and in general the infantry as such and on the effectiveness of the work of UAVs," the spokesman said.

Separately, he recalled the aviation factor and the use of guided aerial bombs, which is also a problem due to the proximity of Kharkiv region to the border with Russia.

"Nevertheless, now a lot depends on the courage, on the effectiveness of the actions of the Ukrainian infantry, including the Ukrainian assault infantry," the spokesman said.

At the same time, Russian occupation forces continue offensive operations in the area of ​​the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, although they suffer significant losses.

"Unlike Kupiansk, most of the buildings in Vovchansk have been destroyed, and they were destroyed a long time ago. The fighting there has been going on for a longer time, and the destruction is much more serious, so the question is where to hold positions in general. The Russians are attacking an area that is already simply destroyed, and Ukrainian forces are defending an area where it is already difficult to put up fortifications," Trehubov said.

The spokesman said there are constant strikes there, including by KAB guided aerial bombs. The spokesman also noted that in Vovchansk "there is no such multilayered 'layer cake' [less fortified defense setup] as in Kupiansk or Lyman."

"The Russian positions are more defined there, but the Russians are spending a lot of effort there just to push forward, while the situation with the dam has hindered them a little. It really delayed them, but it hasn't stopped them. Now they are suffering greater losses," Trehubov said.

"The only question is how many of their own soldiers they are spending to advance through these ruins," the spokesman said.