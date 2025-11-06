Freedom of Russia movement destroys dozens of locomotives transporting military cargo in Russia - GUR

The Freedom of Russia resistance movement on the territory of the aggressor state burned dozens of locomotives used to transport military cargo, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has said.

"The Freedom of Russia resistance movement to the Kremlin regime conducted a series of successful operations against the enemy’s logistical infrastructure. (…) The targets of the strikes were locomotives that Muscovites use to supply weapons, ammunition and equipment during hostilities against Ukraine. Incendiary cocktails of partisans incinerated the control and power supply systems of dozens of vehicles that provided transportation of military cargo," GUR said in a statement on Thursday.

The strikes significantly slowed down the movement of enemy resources and affected the stability of the provision of units of the Russian army at the front, the message says, noting that members of the movment have been actively operating since the beginning of the full-scale war and are currently one of the largest and most effective resistance movements in Russia.