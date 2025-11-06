Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:15 06.11.2025

Freedom of Russia movement destroys dozens of locomotives transporting military cargo in Russia - GUR

1 min read
Freedom of Russia movement destroys dozens of locomotives transporting military cargo in Russia - GUR

The Freedom of Russia resistance movement on the territory of the aggressor state burned dozens of locomotives used to transport military cargo, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has said.

"The Freedom of Russia resistance movement to the Kremlin regime conducted a series of successful operations against the enemy’s logistical infrastructure. (…) The targets of the strikes were locomotives that Muscovites use to supply weapons, ammunition and equipment during hostilities against Ukraine. Incendiary cocktails of partisans incinerated the control and power supply systems of dozens of vehicles that provided transportation of military cargo," GUR said in a statement on Thursday.

The strikes significantly slowed down the movement of enemy resources and affected the stability of the provision of units of the Russian army at the front, the message says, noting that members of the movment have been actively operating since the beginning of the full-scale war and are currently one of the largest and most effective resistance movements in Russia.

Tags: #freedom_of_russia

MORE ABOUT

17:36 05.04.2022
There are many people who want to join Freedom of Russia Legion – Legion rep

There are many people who want to join Freedom of Russia Legion – Legion rep

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia synchronized by Ukraine

Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

Special Operation Forces hit Russia's Volgograd refinery

Russia again attacks railway infrastructure, train delays announced

Ukraine neutralizes 108 enemy UAVs, hits reported at 13 locations

LATEST

Southern Defense Forces deny reports of enemy's alleged occupation of Pavlivka in Zaporizhia region

European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

Zelenskyy: 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia synchronized by Ukraine

Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

EC hails mini-defense omnibus deal, Ukraine may join European Defense Fund

Klitschko: Kyiv City Council will consider increasing the Defender of Kyiv program by another UAH 1 billion

Volyn hosts flood-response drills: joint training by Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service, Polish agencies

Kyiv's Darnytsia district police department chief detained in Rivne region

Ukraine receives 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches new portal with AI assistant

AD
AD