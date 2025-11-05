Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:46 05.11.2025

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

In the first half of 2025, over 80% of cyber incidents as part of the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine were on civilian infrastructure facilities, the main ones being energy, logistics, government agencies, and telecommunications, said Oleksandr Potiy, head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

"In the first half of 2025, the daily average number of cyber incidents was 16.5, with 82% targeting civilian infrastructure facilities. The main sectors under attack were energy, logistics, government agencies, and telecommunications," said Potiy in an online address at the International Scientific and Practical Conference, "Digital Transformation: Strengthening Cybersecurity Capacities in the Modern World," held in Krakow, Poland.

The institution's press service stated this on Wednesday on the Telegram channel.

Potiy noted that cyber weapons have become an integral part of the full-scale war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. "Year after year, the State Special Communications Service specialists record an increase in cyber incidents, so cybersecurity remains one of our state's priorities," he said.

He also noted that Russia's military and cyber aggression against Ukraine is putting serious pressure on Ukrainian scientists and researchers. "However, many scientific teams are striving to make their developments more practical and useful for solving real problems," he added.

