Advisers to discuss features of plan to end war – Zelenskyy

On Friday or Saturday, advisers from Ukraine and the EU will meet to discuss the features of the plan to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I think our advisers will meet in the coming days. We agreed on approximately Friday, Saturday. They will discuss the features of this plan," he said during a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said on October 27 that Ukraine and European leaders would work on a ceasefire plan within a week or ten days. In an interview with Axios, he noted that the plan should be short, without too many details.