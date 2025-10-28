SAPO, NABU expose embezzlement at State Special Communications Agency in drone purchases

Anti-corruption authorities have reported suspicions to two officials of the State Service for Special Communications and two representatives of private companies involved in the organization and implementation of a criminal scheme to embezzle funds during the procurement of drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the SAPO, the actions of the individuals were qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"In 2023, after the adoption of amendments to the State Budget of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications was allocated UAH 30 billion for the procurement of drones. As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the head of one of the departments of the State Service for Special Communications had a plan to embezzle part of these funds," the report says.

The SAPO notes that according to the developed criminal plan, the supply of drones was to be carried out by pre-determined companies at inflated prices.

"In order to ensure the victory of the mentioned companies, controlled firms were involved in the tender, which imitated competition, and distorted marketing research was also provided," the report states.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informs: "It turned out that during May-September 2023, the State Special Communications Service purchased 400 DJI Mavic 3 drones and 1,300 Autel Evo Max 4T drones at prices that exceeded market prices by 70-90%. The funds from the sale of these drones were transferred to the accounts of controlled companies."

At the same time, the SAPO specifies that such actions of individuals caused losses to the State Budget of Ukraine in the amount of more than UAH 90 million.

The pre-trial investigation into the case is ongoing, other persons who are likely involved in the crime are being identified.