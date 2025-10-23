Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:46 23.10.2025

NATO's senior rep to Ukraine visits NSATU HQ in Wiesbaden

NATO's senior rep to Ukraine visits NSATU HQ in Wiesbaden

NATO's Senior Representative in Ukraine, Patrick Turner, visited the NATO Security Assistance and Training Initiative for Ukraine (NSATU) headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he discussed the Alliance's ongoing support to Ukraine.

According to the NATO Security Assistance and Training Initiative for Ukraine press service, NSATU Commander Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard and the headquarters leadership discussed with Turner the coordination of training, equipment logistics, and the development of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

During his visit, Turner received detailed briefings on NSATU’s core operations, including the Logistics Enabling Node–Poland (LEN-P). This vital hub manages the reception and onward movement of approximately 18,000 tons of donated military material each month, ensuring consistent support for Ukraine’s defence.

Turner noted during his visit that the priority for NATO and its allies is providing sustained military support to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian aggression. He emphasized that the NSATU Command in Wiesbaden plays a critical role in prioritizing, coordinating, and delivering military support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces from NATO allies and partners.

“It was excellent to spend time with NSATU’s outstanding leadership, and with the great Ukrainian personnel. I have been impressed by their dedication and professionalism. Their daily work ensures that support to Ukraine is predictable, coherent, and built to last — putting our efforts on a strong, long-term footing, helping Ukraine uphold its right to self-defence, while we continue to support the efforts, led by the United States, to bring an end to the war against Ukraine, and secure a just and lasting peace,” Turner stated.

NSATU coordinates NATO’s support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with regard to training, equipment, logistics and force development. Over 300 personnel from NATO member countries as well from NATO partner countries like Australia and New Zealand are working at NSATU HQ now. The team works in close partnership with representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

