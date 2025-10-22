Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:30 22.10.2025

Number of people injured by Russian drones in Kharkiv increases to 9 – prosecutor's office

 As a result of the strikes carried out by Russian drones on Kharkiv at around 11:00 on Wednesday, one person was killed and nine people were injured, the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

"A 42-year-old man, an employee of a municipal enterprise, was killed. Nine more people - three men and six women - were injured," the report says.

According to its information, the strike was carried out by three strike UAVs, according to preliminary data, of the Geran-2 type. A hit was recorded in a private kindergarten, where children and teachers were at that time. Thanks to the timely move to shelter, there were no victims among them.

Nearby residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, one person was reported dead and six injured.

Tags: #strikes #kharkiv #injured

