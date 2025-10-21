Interfax-Ukraine
15:40 21.10.2025

Kosta invites Zelenskyy to attend European Council meeting on Oct 23

Kosta invites Zelenskyy to attend European Council meeting on Oct 23
European Council President Antonio Costa has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend a European Council meeting on October 23.

A senior European diplomat told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday ahead of the meeting.

"The President has invited President Zelenskyy to attend the European Council meeting and we hope he will be able to do so in person," he said.

The European Council meeting will begin at 10:00 (Brussels time) on Thursday, he said, with leaders holding a discussion with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. The leaders will then discuss the situation in Ukraine with Zelenskyy and continue the discussion of the Ukrainian issue after the Ukrainian president leaves the meeting.

