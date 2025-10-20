Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:36 20.10.2025

Russian armed forces expand control in central Kupiansk – DeepState update

2 min read
Russian armed forces expand control in central Kupiansk – DeepState update
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian troops have expanded control in the central part of Kupiansk (Kharkiv region), according to OSINT project DeepState.

"The situation in Kupiansk has been updated — the enemy manages to expand control in the central part. The situation in the city remains difficult, as the groups that have been penetrating the city for the past four weeks have managed to accumulate a sufficient number of infantry and are trying to move to the southern part of Kupiansk," DeepState said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

It is noted that the Defense Forces destroyed the enemy several times in the area of ​​the turn from the R-79 highway to Sadky. The Russians' ultimate goal is to infiltrate the crossing in Kupiansk-Vuzlove.

"Fortunately, a large number of Ukrainian pilots are working on the city, which reduces the enemy's offensive potential. Nevertheless, the number of Russian soldiers in the city is significant. Stabilization operations are being carried out in the center, so it is possible that special forces will publish something, but these operations are of a raid nature - to prevent them from accumulating and moving," the report reads.

It is emphasized that the coming weeks will be decisive for the fate of Kupiansk. "Either the Defense Forces of Ukraine will find reserves for stabilization operations, or, unfortunately, the enemy will accumulate a critical mass of its infantry," the DeepState said.

"Despite the fighting in the city, the situation on the eastern bank of Oskil remains relatively stable. The enemy is advancing along the railway near Stepova Novoselivka, but is unlikely to be able to achieve serious success in the near future. Of course, provided that Kupiansk can be held," DeepState analysts said.

Tags: #deepstate

HOT NEWS

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

Kallas appoints special envoy to coordinate efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet

Zelenskyy: Russian forces not on Lyman outskirts

LATEST

Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

AD
AD