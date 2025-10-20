Russian armed forces expand control in central Kupiansk – DeepState update

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian troops have expanded control in the central part of Kupiansk (Kharkiv region), according to OSINT project DeepState.

"The situation in Kupiansk has been updated — the enemy manages to expand control in the central part. The situation in the city remains difficult, as the groups that have been penetrating the city for the past four weeks have managed to accumulate a sufficient number of infantry and are trying to move to the southern part of Kupiansk," DeepState said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

It is noted that the Defense Forces destroyed the enemy several times in the area of ​​the turn from the R-79 highway to Sadky. The Russians' ultimate goal is to infiltrate the crossing in Kupiansk-Vuzlove.

"Fortunately, a large number of Ukrainian pilots are working on the city, which reduces the enemy's offensive potential. Nevertheless, the number of Russian soldiers in the city is significant. Stabilization operations are being carried out in the center, so it is possible that special forces will publish something, but these operations are of a raid nature - to prevent them from accumulating and moving," the report reads.

It is emphasized that the coming weeks will be decisive for the fate of Kupiansk. "Either the Defense Forces of Ukraine will find reserves for stabilization operations, or, unfortunately, the enemy will accumulate a critical mass of its infantry," the DeepState said.

"Despite the fighting in the city, the situation on the eastern bank of Oskil remains relatively stable. The enemy is advancing along the railway near Stepova Novoselivka, but is unlikely to be able to achieve serious success in the near future. Of course, provided that Kupiansk can be held," DeepState analysts said.