Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:12 18.10.2025

Chief surgeon of Ukraine's Armed Forces: Around 70% of amputations due to limb detachment

1 min read

About 70% of amputations performed on servicemembers are the result of limb detachment, and about 30% are due to post-tourniquet syndrome, said Colonel of the Medical Service and Chief Surgeon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kostiantyn Humeniuk.

"As of today, the percentage of amputations associated with limb detachment is higher than those caused by post-tourniquet syndrome. If we take 100% of all performed amputations, about 70% are amputations resulting from limb detachment. The remaining nearly 30% are amputations related to post-tourniquet syndrome," Humeniuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The colonel noted that during the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) and Joint Forces Operation (JFO), post-tourniquet syndrome was hardly ever an issue because the wounded were quickly transported to surgical care facilities. However, today it is very difficult to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield due to the high activity of drones, and therefore tourniquets often remain applied for many hours, Humeniuk explained.

"So once our combat situation improves and we can quickly evacuate the wounded from the battlefield, believe me, the percentage of post-tourniquet syndrome will practically disappear," the Chief Surgeon said.

Tags: #chief_surgeon #humeniuk

MORE ABOUT

10:07 06.06.2024
Colonel Natalia Humeniuk demoted – Center for Strategic Communications

Colonel Natalia Humeniuk demoted – Center for Strategic Communications

17:18 02.09.2015
Humeniuk suspected of Aug 31 grenade explosion outside Rada remanded in custody

Humeniuk suspected of Aug 31 grenade explosion outside Rada remanded in custody

17:58 01.09.2015
Sich battalion member detained after Rada clashes signed letter of resignation before rally – battalion commander

Sich battalion member detained after Rada clashes signed letter of resignation before rally – battalion commander

HOT NEWS

Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

LATEST

IAEA announces start of repair work on off-site power lines to Zaporizhia NPP

USA will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets with heads of American think tanks

Trump refuses to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, USA, EU, European countries to coordinate further steps at level of security advisors

European leaders express their full support for Zelenskyy after speaking with him

Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We count on U.S. pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy holds conference call with key members of Coalition of Willing after meeting Trump

Only Trump currently has dialogue with Russia, Ukraine needs strong security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Man killed, woman injured in enemy shelling of village in Ukrainian Kharkiv region

AD
AD