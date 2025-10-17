Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:49 17.10.2025

General Staff records 178 combat clashes in past 24 hours

1 min read
General Staff records 178 combat clashes in past 24 hours
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded 178 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. This was reported on Telegram in an operational update on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Friday.

"The enemy launched two missile strikes, 42 with missiles, and 100 airstrikes against Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 206 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,553 attacks, 118 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,184 kamikaze drones," the General Staff reported.

Tags: #combat_clashes

MORE ABOUT

09:35 15.10.2025
General Staff reports182 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports182 combat clashes during day

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

LATEST

AFU: 35 out of 70 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, with hits recorded at 10 locations

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway

Zelenskyy: Security can be guaranteed if agreements, particularly in Washington, are implemented

Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

Trump agrees to meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss ending the war in Ukraine

AD
AD