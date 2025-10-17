General Staff records 178 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded 178 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. This was reported on Telegram in an operational update on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Friday.

"The enemy launched two missile strikes, 42 with missiles, and 100 airstrikes against Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 206 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,553 attacks, 118 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,184 kamikaze drones," the General Staff reported.