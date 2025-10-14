Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:47 14.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

Odesa will receive more protection and support in the format of a city military administration, with the head to be appointed in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk has reported today. I thank the service for its strong work in defense of Ukraine, in countering Russian agent networks. We also discussed the situation in the frontline communities and in the south of our country, particularly in Odesa. Odesa deserves more protection and more support. This can be done in the format of a military administration. Too many security issues in Odesa have remained unanswered for too long. All effective decisions will be made. I will appoint the head of the military administration in the near future," the president said during his evening video address.

 

Tags: #odesa #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

18:18 14.10.2025
President appoints AFU Dpty Chief Ostriansky as NSDC First Dpty Secretary, succeeding Khomchak – decrees

President appoints AFU Dpty Chief Ostriansky as NSDC First Dpty Secretary, succeeding Khomchak – decrees

16:14 14.10.2025
Zelenskyy strips citizenship from Odesa mayor Trukhanov, ex-MP Tsarev and dancer Polunin – national telethon

Zelenskyy strips citizenship from Odesa mayor Trukhanov, ex-MP Tsarev and dancer Polunin – national telethon

15:53 14.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russian citizenship of some individuals confirmed – relevant decisions prepared for them. Decree signed

Zelenskyy: Russian citizenship of some individuals confirmed – relevant decisions prepared for them. Decree signed

15:33 14.10.2025
Zelenskyy asks Kiper and Syrsky to check information from petition on creation of military administration in Odesa

Zelenskyy asks Kiper and Syrsky to check information from petition on creation of military administration in Odesa

13:24 14.10.2025
Stubb after his talk with Zelenskyy: Focusing on military aid to Ukraine most important

Stubb after his talk with Zelenskyy: Focusing on military aid to Ukraine most important

11:44 14.10.2025
Zelenskyy and Stubb discuss the need to strengthen air defense

Zelenskyy and Stubb discuss the need to strengthen air defense

10:42 14.10.2025
Zelenskyy on night attack: Ukraine needs sufficient air defense systems, world must compel Moscow to come to table for genuine negotiations

Zelenskyy on night attack: Ukraine needs sufficient air defense systems, world must compel Moscow to come to table for genuine negotiations

20:49 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

20:48 13.10.2025
There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

19:38 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We preparing thoroughly for talks with President Trump

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

SBU: Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov revoked based on SBU materials

President appoints AFU Dpty Chief Ostriansky as NSDC First Dpty Secretary, succeeding Khomchak – decrees

Tomahawk strikes on Russia could shift Putin's calculus, but Trump decides – US NATO envoy

LATEST

Defense Ministry Logistics Operator begins first purchase of expanded modular bulletproof vests

OSCE PA appoints Carina Ödebrink as Special Envoy on abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

Ukrainian govt extends payment period for compensation for employment of IDPs in front-line areas to 6 months

Klitschko: Kyiv to install 500 mobile shelters, needs for them to be determined by district administrations

Zelenskyy: We preparing thoroughly for talks with President Trump

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

SBU: Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov revoked based on SBU materials

AD
AD