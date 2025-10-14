Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

Odesa will receive more protection and support in the format of a city military administration, with the head to be appointed in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk has reported today. I thank the service for its strong work in defense of Ukraine, in countering Russian agent networks. We also discussed the situation in the frontline communities and in the south of our country, particularly in Odesa. Odesa deserves more protection and more support. This can be done in the format of a military administration. Too many security issues in Odesa have remained unanswered for too long. All effective decisions will be made. I will appoint the head of the military administration in the near future," the president said during his evening video address.