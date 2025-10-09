Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would send strong signal to Moscow - Estonian FM

Photo: Raytheon Missiles & Defense

The supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would be a very strong signal to Moscow, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has said.

"Any support we can provide to Ukraine without restrictions will help them win the war and push Russia back. The supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv would be a very strong signal to Moscow," Tsahkna wrote on the social network X.

Tomahawks are long-range, high-precision cruise missiles that can hit ground and sea targets at a distance of up to 2,500 km. These missiles, manufactured by RTX Corporation, are used by the armed forces of the United States and other countries, and their cost, according to various sources, ranges from $1 to $4 million per unit.

As reported, the issue of the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine was raised by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2025.

On October 7, US President Donald Trump, answering a journalist’s question about whether he had already decided whether to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, replied: "Yes, I have already made a decision approximately." He noted that before making a final decision, he would like to know what exactly these missiles will be used for.

On October 8, during a meeting with journalists, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that US President Trump stated during their last negotiations that America would work at the technical level and would consider the possibility of increasing Ukraine’s long-range capability.

According to him, one of the possibilities that could strengthen Ukraine is the Tomahawk missile. He emphasized that all such things could strengthen Ukraine and force the Russians to "be sober." "A little sober, sit down at the negotiating table. And if there is a ceasefire, then this fact itself, as I said, will affect the possibility of reaching an agreement later, of having a plan. It will not be a simple plan to end the war, but still this is definitely the way," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that if Trump gives the world the opportunity for such a ceasefire, then he should be nominated for the Nobel Prize. "We will nominate him on behalf of Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.